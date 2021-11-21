UNM Men’s Basketball beats Montana State in the Pit on Saturday, 81-78

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball won their second-straight game and improved their overall record to 3-1, with an 81-78 victory over Montana State. This was a good win for this young Lobo team, as Montana came in with a lot more experience and could have posed a major problem with their bigs.

“I think this is one of the first games where we had a little bit of adversity. I mean, we were down like 2 or 4 in the second half. You know, we knew it was going to be a dog fight and I think we showed coach that we can handle adversity,” said UNM Guard Jamal Mashburn Jr.

Mashburn led all scorers with 21 points, KJ Jenkins also put up 17 in this game, while going 4-5 from 3-point range. Gethro Muscadin really stood out in this victory though, as he recorded a double-double, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds. UNM outrebounded their opponent on Saturday, as they finished with 33 and Montana had 32.

UNM Head Basketball Coach Richard Pitino believes that was a game-changer. “That’s why we won the game, I truly believe it. It’s not a play we ran, it’s not a pick and roll coverage, non of that. It’s because we finally rebounded the ball,” said Coach Pitino.

UNM will move on to host Western New Mexico on Monday and that game will tip-off at 7 p.m.