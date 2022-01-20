UNM MBB: Strong performance comes up short in 80-74 loss at SCU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball came up short on the road at Colorado State on Wednesday night. The Rams beat the Lobos 80-74 in what was a very back and forth game.

The University of New Mexico put on one of their best performances on Wednesday night, against one of the top teams in the Mountain West. UNM did not let (14-1) Colorado State push them around, in fact, UNM led with 8:45 p.m. left in the game.

The Lobos had four scorers finish in the double figures, as Jaelen House and Javonte Johnson finished tied for a team-high of 18 points, KJ Jenkins had 17 points, and Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 13 points. CSU would finish with 5 double-digit scorers in this game and had a game-high of 21 points from David Roddy.

Now 7-11 overall and 0-5 in conference play, UNM will move on to play at Wyoming on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and that game will be shown on Stadium Network.

