UNM MBB officially add 2 players to 2020 roster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico men’s basketball announced the addition of two players, Isaiah Marin and Logan Padgett, to their 2020-2021 roster on Wednesday. Marin is a 6’5″ guard that committed to playing at UNM back in June but he was not slated to join the Lobos until 2021 as he was planning on playing at a junior college this upcoming season. Marin will now join the Lobos in 2020 and will be a freshman.
Padgett is a 6’7″ forward that is transferring from Samford University. He is the son of new Assistant Coach Scott Padgett and Logan will come in as a sophomore.