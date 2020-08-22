UNM MBB officially add 2 players to 2020 roster

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico men’s basketball announced the addition of two players, Isaiah Marin and Logan Padgett, to their 2020-2021 roster on Wednesday. Marin is a 6’5″ guard that committed to playing at UNM back in June but he was not slated to join the Lobos until 2021 as he was planning on playing at a junior college this upcoming season. Marin will now join the Lobos in 2020 and will be a freshman.

Padgett is a 6’7″ forward that is transferring from Samford University. He is the son of new Assistant Coach Scott Padgett and Logan will come in as a sophomore.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss