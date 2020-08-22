UNM MBB officially add 2 players to 2020 roster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Heather Dyche is now in her fifth year as Head Coach for UNM Women's Soccer, and it's easy to say that this year hasn't gone as planned. Dyche and her team were disappointed to hear that their season was moved to the Spring, and not because they have to wait longer to play, but because they are missing out on a strong 2020 schedule.

"Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Washington State who was in the Final Four last year. I wanted to be on the field with them and I wanted to test ourselves and I know our team did too. So, that one has been tough to swallow, but I think that we have established a reputation as a program that we are going to give you a good game, we are going to be a great RPI battle, and we are going to play good soccer," said Heather Dyche.