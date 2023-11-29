ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Lobos showed the strength of it’s team depth, once again, as they turned away the Bulldogs of Louisiana Tech Wednesday night 74-65.

Jaelen House returned to the New Mexico lineup, after missing five games due to a bad hip, but it was Jemarl Baker Jr., making himself at home in The Pit. Baker Jr. had his best game as a Lobo finishing with 18 points on 6 of 9 shooting, all from the three point line. Jaelen House was one of four Lobos to also finish in double figures. House scored 16 points, pulled down 6 rebounds and had 4 assists. Nelly Junior Joseph had a double double of 11 points and 11 rebounds while freshman Tru Washington scored 10. The Bulldogs were led by the hot shooting of Isaiah Crawford. Crawford scored a game high 24 points and pulled down 8 rebounds.

The Lobos led by as much as 16 points in a game that never really appeared to be in jeopardy for UNM.

With the win, the Lobos improved to 6-1. The Bulldogs dropped to 5-2. The Lobos are back on the court Saturday, when they host rival New Mexico State.