UNM Lobos’ quarterback suspended from team following indecent exposure charge

MADISON, WI – SEPTEMBER 08: Sheriron Jones #4 of the New Mexico Lobos drops back to pass during the first half of a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Following the University of New Mexico Lobos’ quarterback Sheriron Jones indefinite suspension from the football team on Tuesday, a criminal complaint states that the 23-year-old was arrested for indecent exposure.

According to a criminal complaint, on October 18, 2019, a woman reported to UNM Police that while inside the Cornel Parking Structure a male drove slowly past her multiple times. As she walked from her vehicle to the structure’s exit the male then stopped his vehicle in the driving lanes.

While approaching the vehicle, the woman noticed the man’s front passenger window was down and asked “are you good.” The male subject responded, “no, can you give me 10 seconds.”

While approaching the passenger door window, the woman stated she immediately turned and walked away as she observed the male was pleasuring himself. The woman later told authorities that she recognized the driver from social media and was identified as Sheriron Jones.

Authorities observed security footage of the incident and identified the license plate of the vehicle which led them to Jones. While the incident was captured on video, police state they were unable to see the criminal action and were not able to positively identify the male involved.

During a weekly media luncheon on Tuesday, UNM head football coach Bob Davie revealed that Jones would be suspended indefinitely but did not mention why. The Lobos will

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.