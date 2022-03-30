ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jaelen House said he has a lifelong dream of playing in the NBA. The UNM Lobos point guard announced on his Instagram and Twitter page Wednesday that he will test the NBA waters and see where he stands in the draft process.

House said he was doing so to make the most informed decision. He also said he was leaving his options open of returning to New Mexico. House said he will work with an agent during his quest. House was second in scoring at UNM this past season, averaging 16.9 points. He led the team in assists with 139 on the season and steals with 68.