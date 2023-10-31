ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the final tune-up before the regular season. Richard Pitino and his UNM Lobo men’s basketball team will host New Mexico Highlands on Wednesday in their final exhibition game before the regular season.

Pitino said he saw a lot of good things in the Lobos first exhibition game against CSU Pueblo last week. Pitino liked that his team was challenged in the first quarter. “I’m always looking at upward trajectory,” said Pitino. “What did we not do well that we can get better at the first game to the second game and just learning from those things. I want to see maybe a calmer group. I think the stress of the game got to them a little bit. Normal right? I think we all felt that a little bit. That’s what those exhibition games are for.”

The team is still working on its chemistry. “I mean we have a lot of new guys so, really just trying to be as good of a unit as we can, really, just continuing to build every day,” said UNM guard Jemarl Baker Jr.. “If we continue to do that every day, we will get to where we want to be.”

Jaelen House and Isaac Mushila sat out in the Lobos’s first exhibition game nursing injuries and are doubtful for Wednesday’s game against NMHU. The Lobos will start the regular season by hosting Texas Southern on Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.