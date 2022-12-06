ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The day started with only 12 unbeaten teams in division one college basketball. Richard Pitino’s Lobos kept their spot with a dominating 102-63 over Western New Mexico Tuesday night.

Lobos forward Morris Udeze led the way for the Lobos with 18 points and six rebounds. Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 17 points. The game was never in question as the Lobos quickly jumped out to a lead that swelled to 49-20 at halftime.

The Lobos shot 54 percent for the game while WNMU struggled to 32 percent shooting. The Lobos also dominated on the glass with 52 rebounds compared to that of 35 for WNMU. Lobos forward Josiah Allick had 13 of those rebounds.

The Lobos made free throws Tuesday night while Western struggled. The Lobos shot 75 percent from the line while Western was 50 percent. Five Lobos scored in double figures. Joining Udeze and Mashburn was Donovan Dent, who finished with 12 points and seven assists.

Forward Birima Seck has his biggest production as a Lobo with 11 points and 8 rebounds. KJ Jenkins also scored 11 points for the Lobos. Western was led by Andres Andrade’s 15 points. With the victory, the Lobos improved to 8-0 on the season. They will host UTSA Saturday at 2 p.m.