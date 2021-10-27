UNM Lobo Dumas enjoying first collegiate touchdown, working to get better

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos don’t have an opponent waiting for them this weekend. That gives running back Aaron Dumas just a little more time savoring his first collegiate touchdown which came during a 14-3 victory over Wyoming last week. Dumas, a former high school star from El Paso, set a city record for touchdowns during his junior year at Americas High School.

It took eight weeks into his college career before he experienced getting into the end zone. “You know, I came back after the game and looked on my phone, a thousand text messages, congrats, congrats, congrats,” said Dumas. “You know, it’s a great feeling. I definitely want to put my family in position to be successful, make them look good. I mean, I wear the name on the back of my jersey for a reason.”

Dumas is a true freshman, one of a few underclassmen for the Lobos making a difference in his first season. “He’s growing up before our eyes, which is awesome for a true freshman,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “Between he and Luke Wysong, they seem to be the loudest voice on the sideline too.”

During the open week, Dumas said he is working on getting better. “One thing I want to focus on is just my technique,” said Dumas. “Definitely, pad levels, burst, not for myself, but as a teammate, a leader, I want to keep the team on par, not going to let people fall to sleep over here.”

The Lobos host UNLV on Nov. 6.