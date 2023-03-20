ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isaac Gallegos took his good stuff to Fresno State. The University of New Mexico Lobos junior pitcher helped his team avoid a sweep with a strong effort from the mound. The performance earned Gallegos Mountain West Pitcher of the Week honors.

It’s the fourth time this season that the Lobos have received league honors. Gallegos struck out seven batters and allowed only five hits in eight innings of work against the Bulldogs, leading to a 7-2 Lobos win. The Bulldogs two runs were unearned. Gallegos lowered his ERA to 2.17 with the outing, which is second in the Mountain West.

His 4-0 record this season leads the conference and ranks 8th in college baseball division one. The Lobos are hosting rival New Mexico State University on Tuesday, Mar. 21. The game has a 6 p.m. start time.