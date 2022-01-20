UNM jumper from Scotland looks to break records

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM track and field team is set to begin its indoor season on Saturday. The Lobos are filled with talent and are looking to leave their mark in the record books.

Aidan Quinn, a senior jumper from Scotland, is one of the Lobos set to make some noise in his final year. Earlier this season, Quinn reached a mark of 15.73 meters, which is the fourth-best by any Scottish athlete in the event. An impressive stat for sure but Quinn wants to cement himself as one of the best jumpers in the conference, as well as his home country.

“So, a few main goals that I have set for myself personally is one, the Scottish records,” said Quinn. “I am trying to get that and again, I am trying to get the Mountain West championships. I currently have three championships under my belt right now. So, I am going for that fourth one.”

Quinn is set to participate with his fellow Lobos at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Collegiate Invitational this Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center starting at 9 a.m. A full list of event times can be found here.