ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After missing the first week of spring practice due to COVID-19, Lobos tight end Trace Bruckler has joined his teammates on the field eager to make an impact. Bruckler has bulked up during the offseason lifting program, and is hoping to put on a total of 20 pounds by the time training camps rolls around.

“We got a whole new face in the strength department, which is great. I love coach Baker, he’s been doing me a great job. I’ve probably gained about ten pounds so far just in a few weeks and I’m only going to keep getting bigger. I’m looking forward to gaining about ten more pounds and just being a beast in the trenches.”

Bruckler was listed at six feet three inches and 200 pounds in 2021, and the additional weight will no doubt make his blocking ability an asset to the team. The tight end however, wants to be more versatile than just someone who does the dirty work around the line of scrimmage. Bruckler was the second leading receiver for the Lobos in 2021 with 15 catches and 194 yards, and also he led the team in touchdown receptions with three.

“I just want to be a jack of all trades. You know tight ends in the NFL, they can block, they can go pancake d-linemen, but they can also catch a seam, they can also catch passes, I’m just looking to do anything I can, everything I can.”

The Lobos will continue spring practices into March before taking a break until the summer for training camp. UNM’s first game of the season is on September 3 against Maine.