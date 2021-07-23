UNM holds athletic gear & equipment online auction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Lobo fans near and far you have a chance to snag some swag. Everything from brand new sneakers to clothes, even some sports equipment. This year, the University of New Mexico‘s athletic gear and equipment auction is all online.

Jeff Bentley, owner of Bentley’s auction shares, “The auction will start Monday night at six o’clock, it will be an online auction. It’ll be a timed auction starting at lot number one and going in numerical order. Should probably take about four or five hours for everything to sell.”

Things like jerseys, shorts, hundreds of pairs of shoes, and cleats are all up for grabs. Some of the extra gear could be a huge help to local youth athletes who sometimes can’t afford expensive equipment. “If you want a new pair of shoes for $40.00 or $50.00, they’re normally $150 to $200 bucks – this is a great way to do it,” says Bentley.

Organizers believe all items will sell but if they don’t, they can be found at Bentley’s Auction in Albuquerque. The university had its first surplus sale in-person back in May. School officials say there was a great turnout from local fans.

Ryan Berryman is UNM’s Associate Athletic Director for Business Operations. He explains, “We wanted to make sure we had an opportunity for our fans that live out of state or maybe out of the country to have an opportunity to buy their piece of Lobo gear.” They say they’re selling the surplus gear to clear storage. “You know we would much rather this equipment be in the closets of local fans than collecting dust on our shelves.”

Funds from the auction will also help the athletic department make a little money back in the process. “Obviously we don’t know how much we’re going to make, but we’ll reinvest back into our student-athletes, our equipment room, so obviously our equipment room has needs every year,” says Berryman.

You can view the UNM athletic gear and equipment online auction here.

