UNM Hockey wins 11-0 on Saturday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Hockey ranks fourth in the ACHA standings with just four games remaining in their season. The Lobos improved to 22-2 on the year after an 11-0 victory over Northern Arizona.

Head Coach Grant Harvey has described this season as a “Cinderella Story,” and he believes his team can keep their momentum heading into the national playoffs. “I think we look around in the locker room and the talent recognizes the talent and we look at every game like how can we not win these, you know? With everyone pulling together – so much respect between the lines – the guys know there is some confidence just by looking to the right and left of you, that we are going to pull out these games just by sheer roster power,” said Coach Harvey.

UNM will now move to play NAU on Friday and Saturday on the road.

