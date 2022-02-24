ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time in program history, the UNM hockey team is going to nationals. With a record of 12-5-6, the Lobos are currently ranked seventh in American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) division three. The top 16 teams qualify for the national tournament, thus the Lobos are in.

The tournament will begin with pool play, and UNM’s pool consists of #2 Grand Valley State, #10 Dartmouth, and #15 Saginaw Valley State. To have a legit shot at the title, the Lobos will most likely need to win all three games, and coach Grant Harvey believes his team is battle-tested and up for the challenge.

“I feel like we’re the dominant team,” said Harvey. “I think we match up well. I think the fact that we’ve been such a road-hardy team bodes well for our success. We’ve been training for this type of tournament our whole season.”

Despite New Mexico’s success, the team would not be able to attend the tournament if not for the support of the community. The team posted a GoFundMe campaign in January with a goal of $16,000 and hit the goal in a week. The current total raised is over $17,000 and Harvey said that the extra money has helped pay for additional ice time and training.

“I was pretty aware that Albuquerque has had our back, I just didn’t know how much of Albuquerque had our back, and we found out pretty quick. That was really touching. I’m just more than humbled every time I see how many donations were from different people, and the amount of donations, I was touched.”

The Lobos have two home games remaining before heading to St. Louis, Missouri. UNM will host Dallas Baptist at the Outpost Ice Arena on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.