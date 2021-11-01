UNM hockey off to a program-best start

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico men’s hockey is currently 12-0 on the season, which is a program-best start to a year. This team made it to the Division III National Playoffs in 2017 but this year’s team seems to be showing more promise.

“This team has 10 times the depth that that team had. It’s incredible and I think seeing these kids and how much they have developed, all of that hard work is really paying off now,” said UNM Center and super senior Jarrod Ronquillo. He, along with his teammate Logan Colyer, was a part of that team that made a run at the national title in 2017. While this year’s team has added some new talent, it’s the veterans that help the team to be even better.

“That was unexpected. I had two seniors that made that national run, that are on my team again,” said UNM Head Coach Grant Harvey. He is now in his ninth season as head coach for the Lobos and really likes how the program has grown.

“We are a very physical team. Even my elite players will go bang a body up and still take the puck down the ice with finesse. So, we have this duplicitous way about ourselves where you see a lot of finesse and then you see a lot of brute force when we need to use it,” said Harvey.

Harvey along with his squad of mainly New Mexican players have high hopes at a title run this season. “We were gunning to be a national threat and now we are a national threat, we are going to act like it. I am gunning to take the national championship this year with this team,” said Harvey.

UNM’s next home game will be on December 10 at the Outpost Ice Arenas on Tramway Blvd. in Albuquerque. For more on the team, visit unmlobohockey.com.