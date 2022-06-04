ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos have a new softball coach. UNM announced the hiring of Nicole Dickson for the position on Saturday.

Dickson comes to UNM after spending the last six seasons in the same role at Stephen F. Austin. During her time with the Ladyjacks, Dickson compiled a record of 169-123, and won at least 30 games in four of her last five seasons (the other being the shorted 2020 season). She was named the Southland Conference Coach of the Year in 2021.

“I am excited to have Nicole join the Lobo Family,” said UNM athletic director Nuñez. “She has been highly successful at multiple levels and she has a history of building programs. Her vision for what Lobo Softball can be, and how to build it, is what we need to bring our program to a championship level.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join UNM Athletics,” Dickson said. “I really value, and aligned with, the core values and vision for the program…. I loved the community and coaches and the beautiful campus sells itself. I am excited to work with the student-athletes and develop a competitive, hard-working culture focused on getting better every day. The goal is to compete for championships and represent the campus and community positively on and off the field.”