UNM Head Coach Mike Bradbury hopes to get team back together

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s women’s basketball has felt the struggles of this pandemic during the summer, as they haven’t been able to work out as much and still don’t have much clarity on when they can return to UNM. Head Coach Mike Bradbury hopes to have most of his team return to New Mexico by mid-July, but he does have multiple players that are international and with the current global pandemic, travel restrictions may push back their return time even further.

“Yeah, we talk to them all the time and they are not going to be back during that week, You know, so we don’t really know, we are just kind of waiting to see when they are allowed,” said Bradbury.

So, the unknown is in play headed into the fall, but one thing is for sure and that is that they bring back a solid returning cast of players. A strong group of sophomores and juniors will help this team but highlighting the group will be seniors, Antonia Anderson and Jayden De La Cerda.

“Hopefully they can provide the leadership that their teammates need, but as far as playing-wise, they will be at the forefront of what we are trying to do,” said Bradbury. De La Cerda has proven to be a key piece in this team over the past few seasons, and coach Bradbury has high hopes for her in 2020-2021. “Yeah, I am looking for her to have a big year. Her potential is there and she has improved so much since her freshman year that you know I expect her to be really good this year,” said Bradbury.