ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos have won a second straight tournament to start the spring season. UNM shot a total of 25-under at the John Burns Intercollegiate in Hawaii, which was nine shots better than second-place Arizona.

UNM entered the day in second place and trailing U of A by three strokes. Championship Saturday was a big one for the Lobos as the team shot four-under for the day.

Sam Choi led the Lobos at 11-under for the tournament after finishing five under each of the last two days. Choi tied for second as an individual and two shots behind the lead. Brandon Shong and Bastien Amat round out the Lobos to finish under par for the tournament at eight and seven under respectively.

The Lobos return to the links next week for the Southern Highlands Collegiate. The tournament will take place Feb.27 – Mar. 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada