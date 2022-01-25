UNM golf starts spring strong at Arizona Intercollegiate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first golf tournament of the season for the Lobo men’s team wrapped up on Tuesday. It was a solid outing for UNM at the Arizona Intercollegiate, as the team finished second out of 12 teams.

The five players representing the Lobos shot for a combined three-round total of 830. That score put UNM 34 under par, and only one shot shy of University of Arizona’s 829 winnings score. New Mexico finished five shots ahead of No. 5 ranked Arkansas.

Every Lobo competing finished the three rounds at even-par or better. Senior Sam Choi led the charge for the Lobos with a -13 finish, which was the second-best individual score of the tournament. Teammate Brandon Shong took one more stoke to end up at -12, tied for third.

It will be a bit of a wait for UNM to get back on the links, as the next tournament on the schedule isn’t until Feb. 19-21. The Lobos will travel to the island of Kauai in Hawaii for the John Burns Intercollegiate.