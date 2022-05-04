ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s golf team is moving on. The NCAA announced the Lobos will participate in the Palm Beach Gardens Regional on Wednesday.

This will be the 29th NCAA regional appearance for the Lobos under the current format, as the team looks to make a 42nd overall NCAA Championship appearance.

“You have to have a good year to still be playing at this point, so everybody in the field will be a quality opponent,” said Millican. “I’ve been to PGA National to recruit at junior tournaments and with a PGA Tour event there, it will be a good challenge for our guys. The opportunity to play a PGA Tour course in a championship setting just makes this a little more special and should be a treat for our guys to compete on a course that has so much tradition and history.”

The tournament will be held at PGA National in Palm Beach gardens, Florida from May 16-18. The course is home to the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour.