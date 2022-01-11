UNM game against SDSU postponed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a season that has been full of uncertainty, the Lobo basketball team must deal with another change to the schedule. UNM’s matchup on Saturday night against San Diego State has been postponed, and the Lobos will now host Boise State instead.

The announcement comes in a tweet from Mountain West citing COVID-19-related concerns within the San Diego State program. Originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m., the game has been postponed to a later date. If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be deemed a no contest. This is the second game for the UNM boys team to be postponed this season.

Originally scheduled to play Feb. 8, UNM will now host the Boise State Broncos on Saturday at 3 p.m. with the game airing on FS1. The Lobos are still on track to play UNLV on Tuesday night despite coach Richard Pitino being out for health and safety protocols. Tuesday night’s game against the Rebels is set to tip-off at 9 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.