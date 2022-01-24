UNM forward named Mountain West Freshman of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the UNM women’s basketball team has been honored by the conference. On Monday, Lobo forward Paula Reus was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week.

This week’s honor went to Reus following a dominating performance against Fresno State. The Palma de Mallorca, Spain native came off the bench strong for New Mexico, scoring a season-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The freshman is averaging just over six points and three rebounds per game, and she has seen an increased role for the Lobos as of late. Reus has had a boost in points each of the last four games, while also playing more minutes.

Reus’ award is the fourth conference weekly award for the Lobos this season. Fellow freshman Viané Cumber also won the award on Nov. 15, while Shai McGruder and Jaedyn De La Cerda won the conference player of the week award on Dec. 20 and Jan. 10 respectively.

The Lobos are back in action on Monday night for a rescheduled game against San Jose State. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. at The Pit.