UNM football’s season opener in jeopardy as teams can’t practice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Football had to postpone practice Thursday after nine members of the football program tested positive for COVID-19. The team hopes to get back to practice on Saturday but as of now its not looking good.

Under the current COVID-Safe Practices for Intercollegiate Sports, set by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, all of UNM cannot hold full team practices due to the COVID-19 rates in Bernalillo County.

New Mexico saw a huge uptick in positive tests this week and in the COVID-Safe Practices for Intercollegiate Sports it says: “For any practice to occur, the college, University of New Mexico special school must be located in a county with a 14-day average daily case count of fewer than eight per 100,000 and a test positivity rate under five percent.”

UNM cannot practice at this time and that does apply to UNM Men’s and women’s Basketball.

UNM Football is still scheduled to open their season on Oct. 24 at Colorado State, but that could be in jeopardy if cases don’t go down in Bernalillo County.

UNM is currently trying to get back on the field and is working closely with the Governor’s Office but will the Mountain West Conference step in and pull the plug on UNM Football?

“It’s really going to be a collaborative decision, it’s not going to be the Mountain West just coming and saying we are going to shut you down. It’s going to be a discussion between the medical doctors of both teams, where those test numbers are throughout the week. Those conversations will be had prior to Friday when a visiting team is supposed to be getting on a plane,” said UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez.

Local Sport News