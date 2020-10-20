UNM football’s season opener called off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s football team will not travel to Colorado to play its season opener Saturday, Oct. 24.
The University of New Mexico’s Athletic Director Eddie Nunez made the announcement during a virtual call Tuesday. The season opener at Colorado State would have marked the debut of Lobos football coach Danny Gonzales.
The Mountain West Conference tweeted out the following statement on Twitter Tuesday:
This is a developing story.
