UNM football’s season opener called off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s football team will not travel to Colorado to play its season opener Saturday, Oct. 24.

The University of New Mexico’s Athletic Director Eddie Nunez made the announcement during a virtual call Tuesday. The season opener at Colorado State would have marked the debut of Lobos football coach Danny Gonzales.

The Mountain West Conference tweeted out the following statement on Twitter Tuesday:

Due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in Bernalillo County and in accordance with state guidelines, @UNMLoboFB is unable to participate in the game on Oct. 24 at @CSUFootball.



