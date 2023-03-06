ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Football will wrap up Spring Practice on Monday. The team is holding a Spring Showcase, which will be free and open to the public. One player to watch for in UNM’s Spring Scrimmage on Monday, will be wide receiver/punt returner Luke Wysong.

Wysong turned heads in his freshman season for Lobo Football, but his sophomore season wouldn’t be as productive. Wysong only finished with 1 touchdown reception on 291 reception yards this past season. Wysong will head into his junior season next year, and with a revamped offense, he and his coaching staff are optimistic.

“Luke is as hard of a worker that w got, which is contagious, and the production that he had last year, there was so much pressure on him to be the guy. It was easy for people to focus on him and try and shut him down, and now that we have some other guys out there that are dangerous, Luke will have less stress and less pressure, which should help him to continue to grow as a player”, said UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales.

“You know, just try to be myself and not try to be too much. You know, its not about me its about the team. So, whatever I can really do to just help the team get better, you know I am here to do”, said Luke Wysong.