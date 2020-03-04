UNM Football wraps up first Spring Practice on Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Football kicked off its first spring practice of the year on Tuesday. This was the first official day that new Head Coach Danny Gonzales was able to direct his team on the field and run a full-fledged practice.

“I thought it was a good start. They came out with the right attitude and effort and want to, that’s the most important thing. Effort and want to, and I think they want to. So, we will see,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

There was a lot of energy at this first practice, and the players are seeing the difference from years past. “We are doing more periods, but it’s more of a productive pace. So, you know we are doing 24 periods, but we are constantly moving around so you notice that difference in energy,” said UNM senior LB Brandon Shook.

The excitement was prevalent throughout the two-hour practice on the field, and in the stands, as people showed up to watch, but talk about being elated, as Danny Gonzales and his new Defensive Coordinator Rocky Long were back on their alma mater’s field.

“You know, 21 years ago on the first spring practice I was the GA and Coach Long. I mean I was helping him do that stuff, it’s just surreal. It’s a dream come true and when we win the championship the dream will become complete,” said Gonzales.

Running Back Javohn Jones found out some good news over the offseason. The senior thought he saw his collegiate career come to an end in 2019, but after attaining a knee injury he was able to utilize a medical red-shirt to play in 2020.

“I definitely had some momentum from last season, but now I am just trying to get healthy and then just jump right back on that momentum and ride it out,” said Jones. UNM Spring Practice will continue on Tuesday, starting at 10 a.m.