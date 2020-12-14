UNM football wins season finale, 49-39 over Fresno State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico football finished their very unusual 2020 season on Saturday with a 49-39 victory over Fresno State. While a 2-5 record isn’t what Head Coach Danny Gonzales wanted for this season, he is happy with the step his team did take late in the year.

“Our competitiveness and the willing [sic] to do whatever it takes is coming back to what we had when we were here before. We obviously have got a lot of doors to knock down to do the things we want to do and win a championship, but we knocked a couple of them down and I promise you this, nobody gave the Lobos a chance tonight with Isaiah Chavez at quarterback and the 90-something guys on our team that are here in Las Vegas and all of our organization, I don’t think they thought for one minute that we weren’t going to win. Even when we were down by 10. I am proud that they are starting to take on that personality,” said Coach Gonzales.

UNM had to relocate to Las Vegas, Nevada, this season and spent 41 days away from Albuquerque. It was a very weird year, as UNM also had to start their fifth-string QB and true freshman walk-on, Isaiah Chavez in their game with Fresno. Injuries at QB hindered this team, but Chavez would take advantage of his opportunity as he had a stellar game on Saturday night.

Isaiah finished with two touchdowns and racked up 291 total yards. He got his team fired up to play and to finish out their game on top against Fresno State. “He came out with confidence you know, and he came out with his chin high and ready to play, and that’s a lot easier said than done. Big hats off to him, I got a lot of respect for that dude,” said UNM Running back Bobby Cole.

“Isaiah Chavez deserves to be on scholarship and when he gets his scholarship, I can tell him that you deserve the credit. He obviously has proved that he can play and I am proud of him,” said Coach Gonzales.

This win was a step in the right direction for the future of this program, but this win also meant a lot to the 24 seniors that were on the field in Las Vegas, Nevada. “The last two weeks got to be my top experiences at UNM. You know, these two games have meant more to me than any game in the past, and to do it twice in a row, obviously something that hadn’t happened in my career yet. It’s been great,” said UNM senior Offensive Lineman Kyle Stapley.

