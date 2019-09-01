UNM Football wins season opener over Sam Houston State 39-31

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Football may not have had the prettiest performance on Saturday afternoon against Sam Houston State, but they did walk out winners in their 2019 season opener, 39-31.

Sam Houston State would rack up 558 total yards on UNM’s defense and UNM would finish under that mark with 485 total yards of offense, but behind a great performance from running back Ahmari Davis and QB Sherrion Jones UNM would come out with the win.

UNM Head Coach Bob Davie would leave this game in an ambulance after having health issues. KRQE Sports will have updates on Coach Davie as more information is released.

Now 1-0 on the season UNM will gear up to play Notre Dame next at their place, that game will be September 14th at 12:30 p.m.