UNM Football will not be bowl eligible again, after 21-10 loss to Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM Football lost its 6th consecutive game on Saturday night in Reno, Nevada. The Wolf Pack defeated the Lobos 21-10 in a late-game that was shown nationally on ESPN U.

“You know I give our guys a lot of credit, we played hard, we played pretty good, but just not enough to win at the end of the day. You know, 10 points we walked out of here again with 10 points”, said UNM Head Football Coach Bob Davie.

Defensively UNM looked great on Saturday night. The Lobos only gave up 9 total yards of offense in the 3rd quarter, but unable to get their offense going they lost their 6th straight game.

UNM is now 2-7 overall on the year and 0-5 in Mountain West play with just 3 games remaining on their schedule. UNM will move on to host Air Force next, that game will be Saturday at 12 p.m.