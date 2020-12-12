UNM football will need to contain Fresno State QB in season finale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM football will cap off their season on Saturday night with Fresno State. UNM will look to finish their season with a second consecutive victory, and while Fresno is coming off of a loss this team did put up 485 passing yards against Nevada.

“Our main key is just being able to get pressure on the quarterback because he is a really good QB. He can get out of there, he can throw it, he can do all of that stuff,” said UNM Linebacker Reco Hannah. “We got to just not make any assignment errors and we just got to step up to the occasion and get pressure on the QB, make plays when plays are supposed to be made and we will see how it goes,” said UNM Linebacker Kameron Miller.

UNM will have Rio Rancho graduate and freshman walk-on, Isaiah Chavez, as their starting quarterback on Saturday. Fresno State vs UNM is Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and that game will be shown on Fox Sports 1.

Latest Sports News