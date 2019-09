ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team will host its annual walk-on tryouts for interested UNM students on Thursday after morning practice. Registration will take place outside the Tow Diehm Athletic Facility at 10:30 a.m.

Student-athletes who are walk-ons are eligible to be named “The New Mexico Man” by the staff, earning the right to lead UNM on the field and carry the state flag.