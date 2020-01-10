UNM football team announces coaching staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the University of New Mexico‘s football team will announce a new coach every 30 minutes on Twitter. In December, the Lobos welcomed new head coach Danny Gonzales to the team after Bob Davie left the position.

On Thursday, David Howes left his position has Rio Rancho’s football coach to become a linebacker coach for the Lobos. Saga Tuitele will remain on staff as Lobo offensive coach.

Former Lobo player Jason Lenzmeier will return as an offensive coach as well as newcomer Jordan Somerville.

Coaching staff will continue to be released Friday morning. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will update as more details become available.