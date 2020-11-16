UNM football shows improvement on Saturday but falls short

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM football fell to 0-3 after a 27-20 loss to Nevada on Saturday. UNM had multiple chances to better their chances at a victory, but this team just fell short.

“Why be close, we put a lot of work in. You got to do everything you can and we have got to stop being our own worst enemy, and we will. We are going to be really good around here on defense and we are going to be really good around here on offense because we are physical. We played harder and we played harder for longer than they did, we were more physical, we just killed ourselves. The assignment mistakes on defense, turning it over on the fourth and one, not recovering the punt when we cough it up, and then there on the drive at the end Emmanuel has to catch that ball and hang on to it. I mean, those are correctable mistakes, we just have to fix them”, said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

UNM is showing improvement as they showed a lot of fight and were never out of their game with Nevada, who is now 4-0. However, they still need to learn to finish and play a complete game.

“We have been very competitive for three games. I think we have had a chance to win all three, but when you got a team on the ropes you got to finish them. That’s the mentality we are setting for our program, we are here to win and we are not here to play for second. Second is just the first loser”, said Gonzales. UNM is scheduled to play Air Force next, on Friday at 7:30 p.m., that game is also slated to be shown on Fox Sports 1.

