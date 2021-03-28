UNM Football showcases their offense in scrimmage Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football held their third full scrimmage on Saturday at University Stadium. Head Coach Danny Gonzales liked what he saw out of his defense. “I thought the offense had a significantly better day. I thought for the last three weeks the defense had the upper hand and the good thing is, is that the competitive spirit I thought the offense came out here and had a hell of a day,” said Danny Gonzales.

UNM showcased a strong running game on Saturday, but quarterback Trae Hall really stood out. Taking reps with the ones, Hall moved well, ran the offense good, and threw some great touchdown passes. Hall believes that this offense is making strong strides in the spring and also believes that this offense could be dangerous looking ahead.

“To be honest, there is a lot of threats. We have a lot of great players on this team and we are going to use each and every one of them, from blocking, running, routes, catching, anything. We can do anything on the field, we have so much talent on this offense,” said Trae Hall.

UNM Football now heads into their final week of spring practice, which will be capped off with the Cherry Silver Game next Saturday.