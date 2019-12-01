UNM Football season ends with a 38-25 loss in Bob Davies final game as Head Coach

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football’s 2019 season came to end on Saturday and the Lobos ended their schedule with a 38-25 loss to Utah State at home. Bob Davie ended his eight-year career on Saturday as Lobo Head Football Coach, and while it was a loss, he says he will remember this game.

“Even though there were probably 500 people here at the end of this game. I will remember this one,” said Bob Davie.

UNM Football ends its 2019 campaign with a 2-10 overall record and 0-8 conference record. Bob Davie had highs and lows in his tenure with the Lobos, but he is proud of what he accomplished as Head Coach.

“This has been a unique challenge and it’s time for the next guy and I wish him well, whoever that is, and I wish these players well,” said Davie.