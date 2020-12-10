UNM football reflects on living in Nevada during 2020 season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico football is now just four days away from returning home to Albuquerque, after spending 41 days in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has been a weird year, to say the least for this team as they had to relocate to play.

However, coaches and players alike say that there was one big positive. “We have a lot more time spent together, which I really think has strengthened our relationship that you wouldn’t normally get, which I think is pretty cool,” said Gonzales. “I think for the most part it’s been really fun creating bonds that maybe we wouldn’t of. I mean, I think we will always remember this year as just for what it was and that’s just a crazy, crazy year,” said UNM Wide Receiver Andrew Erickson.

UNM spent all of their time in their hotel or on the field playing football. It wasn’t the best situation, but the team made the most of it and even got creative with workouts in a hotel ballroom. “We have great strength coaches. They have been on it and they are always on it. Just telling [sic] us to get in there and do as much as you can. You know stuff like that, and it’s really helped throughout this whole season,” said UNM Linebacker Reco Hannah.

