UNM football practices paused after 8 players, 1 staff member test positive for coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football has had to pause practices Thursday after eight players and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. According to the University of New Mexico Athletics Director Eddie Nunez, all who have tested positive are in quarantine.
UNM is slated to open its season on Oct. 24 with Colorado State. According to Nunez, UNM has tested a majority of players in other sports and they have come back negative for COVID-19.
