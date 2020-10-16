UNM football practices paused after 8 players, 1 staff member test positive for coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Football announced that Tevaka Tuioti would be the starting quarterback in their week one matchup against Colorado State. The redshirt junior QB spoke to the media on Wednesday. "You know, I have been here for quite some time and the guys they rely on me. As a starting quarterback there is a lot of responsibility that you got to take into consideration and I am glad that they trust me enough to put this team on my shoulders and I am willing to do that and to lead this team to a championship," said Tuioti.

Tevaka seems up for the challenge that lies ahead, but he is also excited about what the future holds, as he has high praise for this team coming into the 2020 season. "I think just the culture, you know Coach Gonzales he really harps on building a strong, physical, nasty, violent team, but at the same time, he's most respectful. That's one thing I like about this team and the offense, I think that we bring something new that's very different. You know, Coach Warehime has done a great job on trying to get the offense on the same page," said Tuioti.