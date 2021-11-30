UNM football players selected as all-conference honorable mention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the regular season has come to an end, the Mountain West has announced the 2021 football all-conference teams. A panel consisting of select media as well as the 12 head coaches have cast their votes for this year’s selections, which features five Lobos as an honorable mention.

Representing New Mexico this year are defensive back Tavian Combs, defensive lineman Joey Noble, defensive back Jerrick Reed, offensive lineman Kyle Stapley, and punt returner Luke Wysong. While it may be disappointing that no Lobos were selected for the first or second team, the players’ stats did not go completely unnoticed.

Tavian Combs recorded 81 tackles on the season, second on the team behind Reed’s 89, and is in the top 15 players in all of FBS for career tackles per game. Joey Noble tallied up an impressive 18.5 tackles for loss which places him at fourth in the country in that category. He also had the most tackles for any defensive lineman in the conference with 72.

The Lobos finished the season in last place in the Mountain division with a conference record of 1-7. The 2022 season will kick off on Saturday, September 3 with UNM set to host Maine.

