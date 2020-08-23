UNM Football picks up another solid class of 2021 commit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football picked up another solid commit for the class of 2021 on Saturday. Three-Star running back from El Paso Americas High School, Aaron Dumas has verbally committed to the program and comes in as one of the best running backs from Texas from the class of 2021.

Dumas racked up 36 rushing TD’s last season as a junior with 3,184.5 rush yards on the season. He averaged 265 yards on the ground per game at Americas High School in El Paso.

