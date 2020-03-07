UNM Football pads up for the first time on Friday and Rocky Long speaks to the media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football had their first padded practice of the spring on Friday. This team definitely let loose and had some big hits, but overall the coaching staff was happy with their effort. New Defensive Coordinator, Rocky Long was made available to the media for the first time this spring, and he has plans to make his players work hard during these spring practices.

“Going into it, obviously we want to improve from last year because last year’s statistics aren’t very good, but improvement is key. Ideally, we want to keep them out of the end zone and cause turnovers,” said Rocky Long.

Newfound energy has been the theme this spring for Lobo Football and that can also be said for this defensive group, as they get to play under Rocky Long. “He’s kind of an older school coach, but he still has that loving mentality, where he doesn’t want to yell at you, he wants you to do it right, and you know coaches in the past it’s more, yell yell yell and he’s actually taking the time to get to know us and know how we learn,” said UNM Linebacker Brandon Shook.