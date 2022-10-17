NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM Football suffered a tough loss on Saturday night in Las Cruces, 21-9. This marks their 4th consecutive loss and also their first in the Rio Grande Rivalry since 2017 (snapping a 3-game winning streak against the Aggies).

“We cant get behind the chains by ourselves when the ball is not moving when you get penalties you kill yourself as a football team and that’s the most disappointing part of the night. I thought the communication was better on the side but it didn’t produce any better results. So, we obviously have to fix that if we are going to have a chance in the next 6 weeks”, said UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales.

UNM didn’t find the endzone once in this game, as Miles Kendrick and this offense struggled to produce, once again. UNM did rack up 11 penalties in this game and Kendrick was sacked 4 times.

Now 2-5 on the year, UNM will move on to host Fresno State on Saturday at 4:30pm.