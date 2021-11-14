UNM Football loses to Fresno State on Saturday, 34-7

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football lost their second straight game, after losing to Fresno State on Saturday, 34-7. UNM was once again unable to get their offense going in this game, as they finished with just 196 total yards of offense.

Aaron Dumas was the only bright spot of this team offensively, as the freshman running back finished with a touchdown and racked up 143 yards rushing. Dumas also broke off a 63-yard run in the first quarter, which was the longest run in his collegiate career.

UNM now falls to 3-7 overall and 1-5 MW play. With this loss, UNM is now unable to make a bowl game, as they only have two more games left. UNM will now move on to play at Boise State next Saturday at 7 p.m.