UNM Football loses to Fresno State on Saturday, 34-7

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football lost their second straight game, after losing to Fresno State on Saturday, 34-7. UNM was once again unable to get their offense going in this game, as they finished with just 196 total yards of offense.
Story Continues Below
- COVID: Presbyterian, UNMH enact ‘crisis standards of care’ in Albuquerque hospitals
- Crime: Speedway break-in suspect arrested following hours-long incident
- Weather: Winds bring the warmth this afternoon
- National: Texas A&M student hurt at Astroworld dies; death total at 9
Aaron Dumas was the only bright spot of this team offensively, as the freshman running back finished with a touchdown and racked up 143 yards rushing. Dumas also broke off a 63-yard run in the first quarter, which was the longest run in his collegiate career.
UNM now falls to 3-7 overall and 1-5 MW play. With this loss, UNM is now unable to make a bowl game, as they only have two more games left. UNM will now move on to play at Boise State next Saturday at 7 p.m.