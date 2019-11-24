UNM Football loses to Air Force on Saturday 44-22

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football now falls to 2-9 overall and 0-7 in conference play after a 44-22 loss on Saturday to Air Force. This marks UNM’s eighth straight loss.

The Lobos got off to a strong start in this game and only trailed 14-10 at the half, but Air Force would put on a strong performance after the break to seal a victory. UNM quarterback Tevaka Tuioti had to come out of this game in the second half after a Hamstring Injury. UNM Head Football Coach, Bob Davie said after this game that Trae Hall will get the start for next week’s game.

The Lobos will wrap up their 2019 season at home on Saturday, November 30 at 2 p.m. against Utah State.