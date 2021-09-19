UNM football loses first game of the season at #7/5 Texas A&M

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a tough loss for UNM Football on Saturday as they dropped their first game of the season, 34-0. The Lobos were the underdog coming into this game with 7th ranked Texas A&M, but Head Coach Danny Gonzales was frustrated after this win because his team didn’t come into the game believing they could win and they made too many mistakes.

“There is frustration in our lack of execution. I mean, man for man we got beat. We got to improve, we need to do some things schematically to help with that, we need to execute. I mean, when you are outmatched you have to do some things to give yourself a chance. And those little things we didn’t do today,” said Danny Gonzales.

UNM Quarterback Terry Wilson, along with his offense, did not have a good day against the Aggies. UNM finished with just 122 total yards off offense, and Wilson had just 33 yards passing with zero TDs, and 1 INT, but Terry was sacked four times in this game.

It was a tough go for this offense, but Wilson believes this group can pick up and move on. “I know that this won’t do anything to us. We will be able to bounce back and correct the things that we need to correct. Texas A&M is a good team and they have a lot of good players over there. So, we can’t down on ourselves. All we got to do is shake this game off and get ready for next week,” said Terry Wilson.

Now 2-1 on the year, UNM will move on to play at UTEP on Saturday at 7 p.m.