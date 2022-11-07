ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico football earned their 6th consecutive loss on Saturday, dropping a 27-10 at Utah State. The Lobos held a 10-7 lead at the half after Nate Jones ran in a 24-yard touchdown in the 2nd Qtr. Jones finished with 146 yards rushing in this game, but while UNM held a lead at the break, it wouldn’t last.

Utah State went on to run away with this game in the 2nd half, handing the Lobos their 7th loss of the year. “The bottom line is you aren’t going to win games scoring 10 points, not in today and I thought for the most part, besides the personal foul penalties, I thought defensively we kept them out of the end zone enough to have a chance to win. I expected them to put more balls in the end zone, but obviously, we aren’t good enough to do that yet”, said UNM Head football Coach Danny Gonzales.

Now 2-7 overall and 0-5 in MW play, UNM moves on to play at Air Force on Saturday at 1:30 pm.