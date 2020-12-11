UNM Football looks to send off seniors right on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Unversity of New Mexico football team will play Fresno State on Saturday in their 2020 season finale. UNM will send off 27 seniors on Saturday night at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and while it won’t be a conventional Senior Day, Coach Gonzales says they will honor their seniors right.

“When we come out of the locker room they will be all the ones in the front, except for the four captains because our captains are all seniors. So, it will be a senior that carries the New Mexico flag and they will lead us out there. We will do some stuff in pregame, where they can see some video stuff that we are going to do for them. So, it won’t be the normal senior day, but it will be a little something special for them,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

Some of these seniors could technically come back next season, but Gonzales isn’t sure which players will return so he wanted to honor them all. Valley High School graduate and now UNM Senior Offensive Lineman Teton Saltes says that he is approaching this game as his last as a Lobo. Saltes wants to test the professional waters next season. So, Saturday will be a special game for Teton.

“I am more thankful than I really can express, just to UNM and the fans and everybody that helped me get to where I am at today. It’s crazy it is here but we still got one more game, so I am going to play it to the best of my ability,” said Teton Saltes.

These seniors have seen a lot of highs and lows while playing at UNM, but these players are proud to be ending their careers at the start of the Danny Gonzales era. “I feel amazing being apart of this team, you know it’s a start of a new culture and to be in this program as it started I think that it’s going to be good because the kids in the future will all look up to us. As like, these guys did it this way, they didn’t always win but they always knew the right way to do things,” said UNM Senior Linebacker Kameron Miller.

UNM will Fresno State on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and that game will be shown on Fox Sports 2.

