UNM football kicks off Saturday in San Jose

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Football will kick off their 2020 season on Saturday at San Jose State. This game was supposed to be played in Albuquerque but was moved to California by the Mountain West Conference.

UNM has had to battle a lot of setbacks this season, as they saw their first game of the year canceled due to COVID-19, they had to move their home opener to San Jose because of the pandemic, and even leading up to this game UNM has had to practice in small groups to stay within the guidelines of the COVID-safe practices. Health is of course at the forefront of everyone’s mind, and even with the obstacles ahead of them, this team remains focused.

“It’s still a game, you know we prepare to win and that’s all the coaches have been harping on and so we are trying to take it game by game and day by day. So, it’s a big game for us, you know with the new coaching staff and some new weapons on the outside and the guys on both sides of the ball. I am excited to see everybody play,” said UNM quarterback Tevaka Tuioti.

This will mark the first game of the Danny Gonzales era as head coach of UNM football and while he said he is honored and excited to coach in his first game at his Alma mater, he also says that he doesn’t want the focus to be on him.

“As long as I am here, it’s going to be about them, it will never be about me. I mean, when we take the field I won’t run out in front of them, I don’t play, it’s their football team. I am going to stand in the back and cheer them on because if we do our work during the week and we do it right, on Saturdays, it’s up to them. It’s always going to be about them and I am excited for them,” said Gonzales.

UNM will have a tough test on Saturday as they face a much improved SJSU team. San Jose won in week one with a 17-6 victory over Air Force. UNM versus San Jose State will be on Saturday at 5 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

