UNM Football kicked off practice on Friday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football had a very fast and intense first day of practice. It was a good first day on the field, but it was a really good day for the players that are returning this season from injury.

Linebacker Alex Hart had a season-ending knee injury last year, and he now has a chance to end out his senior season right.

“I’ve never sat out for more than a couple of games, ever. So, you know that was a pretty humbling experience for the most part, but that’s what motivates you, that’s what motivates me every day, is why I couldn’t be out there…and you know what I want to do in the offseason, and what I want to do now to contribute to my team as much as I can,” said Alex Hart.

Trent Sellers is another guy that had to sit out for the Lobos last season. The now-senior defensive lineman hurt his knee in fall camp last year, and he is ready to be an impact player in 2019.

“You know, I hope that I can be that guy that they have to account for every play. If I’m on the field they have to know where I am at…I want to be a disruptor, somebody that’s always in the backfield, always in the quarterback’s face, making it difficult for the offense to do what they are trying to do. So, that’s what I hope to bring to the table this year for us,” said Trent Sellers.

Lobo Football kicks off their season on August 31.