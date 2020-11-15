UNM Football is edged out by Nevada on Saturday night, 27-20

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football falls to 0-3 after a 27-20 loss on Saturday night to the now 4-0 Nevada Wolf Pack. It was a tight game down that stretch, that showed a lot of fight from UNM, but close isn’t good enough for this team and Head Coach Danny Gonzales.

“Close ain’t okay, don’t feel good because you played a team that was better than us going into the game, and you came close. That’s not what we wanted around here. I thought we were the more physical team, I don’t even think that was close. Our biggest opponent right now is the Lobos, the Lobos beat the Lobos tonight and the Wolf Pack didn’t. We gave one away that we had a chance to win,” said Gonzales.

UNM came out looking good, both defensively and offensively, in this game. UNM led 7-0 after a trick play that ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass to QB Trae Hall, and then they would make it 10-0 after recovering an onside kick and driving down the field for a 48-yard field goal.

Nevada would get back into this game though, as they would later tie it at 10 off of a deep pass from Carson Strong. Strong finished with 336 yards passing and three TD’s in this game. Giving up big plays was once again the Lobo’s downfall, but these players do believe that this team is getting better.

“The fight is harder every time, every game, and I feel that’s evident going back and watching game film, and when you have that attitude implemented into your brain. We are not playing to compete, we are fighting to win. Like coach said, ‘we are our worst enemy, so when we weed out those little mistakes then we will do that,'” said Bobby Cole, UNM running back.

UNM is now 0-3 on the season and will move on to play Air Force at their place on Friday at 7:30 p.m.